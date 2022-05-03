Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Raised to C$21.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday.

PSYTF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701. Pason Systems has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $13.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

