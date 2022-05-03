Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.10.

PSI stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.19. 254,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,521. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 37.31. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.56.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

