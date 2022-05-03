Patria Investments (PAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 32.27%. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAX opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

