Paul A. Jacobson Acquires 35,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.