Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 6,608 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NSP opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.31.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

