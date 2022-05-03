Paya (PAYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Paya has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. On average, analysts expect Paya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PAYA stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55.
PAYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
