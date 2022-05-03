PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.29.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE PBF opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $25,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,140,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,405,573.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,005,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,126,301. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.