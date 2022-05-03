PCTEL (PCTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $78.60 million, a P/E ratio of 426.43 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 2,202.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

