PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.78.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,848,000 after buying an additional 461,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

