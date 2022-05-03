Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

PGC stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $564.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

