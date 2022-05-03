Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Raised to GBX 770

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSON. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 742 ($9.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.81) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 797.83 ($9.97).
Shares of PSON opened at GBX 790.80 ($9.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 743.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 660.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.04).
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
