Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of PEB opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

