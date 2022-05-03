PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 million, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.88. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

