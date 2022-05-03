PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 million, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.88. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.44.
PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.