Peloton Interactive (PTON) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Peloton Interactive has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 506,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

