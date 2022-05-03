Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

