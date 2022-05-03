Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Head-To-Head Comparison

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X Financial and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $569.07 million 0.28 $129.52 million $2.30 1.28 Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.92 -$9.42 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for X Financial and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 118.96%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than X Financial.

Volatility & Risk

X Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 23.20% 22.56% 11.48% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 26.32% 9.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats X Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial (Get Rating)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

