Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 773,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performant Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 351,594 shares of company stock valued at $784,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 636,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 334,585 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFMT opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.