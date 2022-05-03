Performant Financial (PFMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

PFMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,408. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 351,594 shares of company stock valued at $784,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Performant Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Performant Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Performant Financial by 26,027.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Performant Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

