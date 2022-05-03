Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PESI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) by 4,750.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

