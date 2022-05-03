Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 138,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PVL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,317. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

