Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €234.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €234.00 ($246.32) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($253.68) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €222.00 ($233.68) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($231.58) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($212.63) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €227.62 ($239.60).

Shares of RI stock opened at €196.85 ($207.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €191.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €198.65. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($143.42).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

