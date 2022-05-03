PetMed Express (PETS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PETS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. 8,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,648. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.55.

PETS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

