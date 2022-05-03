Petrofac (LON:PFC) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 210 ($2.62) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 250 ($3.12). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 140.12 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. The company has a market cap of £730.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. Petrofac has a 52 week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.54). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.40.

In other Petrofac news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.42), for a total transaction of £6,409.08 ($8,006.35). Also, insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,780 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,019 ($6,269.83).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

