Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petrofac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Get Petrofac alerts:

POFCY opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.