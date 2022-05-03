Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,713,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 1,362,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 364.5 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Pexip Holding ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

PXPHF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Pexip Holding ASA has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

