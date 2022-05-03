Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-102.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.90 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

