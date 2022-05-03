Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer updated its FY22 guidance to $6.25-6.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.