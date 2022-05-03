Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $941.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $446,318. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,192,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 389,693 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,156,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.