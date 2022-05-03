PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
