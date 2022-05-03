Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PDM stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.