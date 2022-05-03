Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.86.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,988 shares of company stock worth $1,657,088. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

