Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

NYSE PIPR opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day moving average is $153.42.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.