Piper Sandler Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $225.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Expedia Group stock opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.39. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,175 shares of company stock worth $22,895,476. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

