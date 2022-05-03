Piper Sandler Downgrades Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Underweight

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on K. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $70.21.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

