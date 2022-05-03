Piper Sandler Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $310.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $314.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $306.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $440,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

