Pixelworks (PXLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PXLW opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

