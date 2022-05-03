Planet Fitness (PLNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY22 guidance at ~$1.51 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE PLNT traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. 552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.
Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
