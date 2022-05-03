Planet Fitness (PLNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY22 guidance at ~$1.51 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE PLNT traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. 552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.