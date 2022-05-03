Planet Fitness (PLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY22 guidance at ~$1.51 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,576. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,212,000 after purchasing an additional 131,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.