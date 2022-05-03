Planet Fitness (PLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY22 guidance at ~$1.51 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PLNT traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,576. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.08.
PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.
Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
