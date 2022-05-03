PLBY Group (PLBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.36). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $110,253.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PLBY Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PLBY Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

