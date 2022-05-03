Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Polaris posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.18. Polaris has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Polaris by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,198,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,614,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,765 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

