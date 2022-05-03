PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NYSE PLM opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

