Porch Group (PRCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Porch Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Porch Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

