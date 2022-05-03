Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

PTMN stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $232.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

