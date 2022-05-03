Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to C$45.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,545. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.