PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Michael Brodsky purchased 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 31,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

