Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22). On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. 823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,562. The stock has a market cap of $385.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

