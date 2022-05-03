Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:DTIL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 6,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,431. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 16,677 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 305,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 217,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after acquiring an additional 207,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 160,676 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

