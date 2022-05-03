Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

PINC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,555. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Premier by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Premier by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Premier by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Guggenheim began coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

