Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Primis Financial has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.54.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,400 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. purchased 3,190 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 and have sold 538 shares worth $7,655. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

