Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,053 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

